Revealed: The 10 used models that saw the lowest price growth in June

Yesterday, Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that have seen the biggest hike in their value over the past 12 months. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have seen only a moderate increase, or even a decline, despite an historic year for used car prices?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst performing models can now be revealed.

It has been a tough period for the Vauxhall Crossland, Mazda CX-30 and Jaguar F-Type, which all saw price rises of less than one per cent.

Also in the bottom ten are the like of the Land Rover Discovery 3, the Audi RS3 and the BMW 8-Series, which all depreciated in June.

In terms of the biggest losers, the Mitsubishi Shogun Sport declined in value by 20.8 per cent and the Mini roadster slid back by 13.8 per cent.

The list is completed by the Aston Martin DB11 and the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, which also featured on last month’s top 10.

A full rundown of the worst performing models can be found below…

The ten used models with the lowest price growth in May

1. Mitsubishi Shogun Sport

Average asking price: £29,632

Price growth: -20.8 per cent

2. Mini Roadster

Average asking price: £8,306

Price growth: – 13.8 per cent

3. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

Average asking price: £59,020

Price growth: -6.8 per cent

4. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £54,934

Price growth: -5.1 per cent

5. Audi RS3

Average asking price: £46,296

Price growth: -2.9 per cent

6. Land Rover Discovery 3

Average asking price: £7,993

Price growth: -2.8 per cent

7. Aston Martin DB11

Average asking price: £108,318

Price growth: 0.0 per cent

8. Jaguar F-Type

Average asking price: £44,834

Price growth: 0.2 per cent

9. Mazda CX-30

Average asking price: £23,688

Price growth: 0.3 per cent

10. Vauxhall Crossland

Average asking price: £19,010

Price growth: 0.5 per cent