Revealed: The ten used models that saw the biggest price growth in June

Used car prices have reached new heights this year with supply chain issues having a significant impact on the availability of new vehicles.

Despite the market showing signs of softening, Auto Trader reported this morning (July 11) that June was the 27th consecutive month of growth.

Experts say that the market will remain solid for the ‘foreseeable future’ but which models are still standing out from the crowd?

To find out, Auto Trader has been analysing its data to come up with a top 10.

Topping the list for the second month in a row is the Suzuki SX4. The compact crossover had an average asking price of £4,439 in June, which represented a year-on-year-rise of 82.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Seat Alhambra, Renault Scenic and Toyota Auris all kept their places in the top ten.

Also on the list were the Fiat Punto, the Grande Punto and the Hyundai iX20.

Ford saw its Galaxy and C-Max fall out of the top ten but the S-Max people carrier did make the list, along with the Fusion.

The full list, as well as the accompanying numbers, can be seen below.

The 10 used cars that saw the biggest rises in value last month

1. Suzuki SX4

Average asking price: £4,439

Price growth: 82.1 per cent

2. Seat Alhambra

Average asking price: £18,673

Price growth: 54.5 per cent

3. Renault Scenic

Average asking price: £8,099

Price growth: 46.8 per cent

4. Ford Fusion

Average asking price: £3,332

Price growth: 44.3 per cent

5. Ford S-Max

Average asking price: £15,403

Price growth: 43.4 per cent

6. Fiat Punto

Average asking price: £4,849

Price growth: 42.4 per cent

7. Toyota Auris

Average asking price: £11,659

Price growth: 42.1 per cent

8. Fiat Grande Punto

Average asking price: £2,150

Price growth: 41.8 per cent

9. Toyota Prius

Average asking price: £15,677

Price growth: 41.7 per cent

10. Hyundai iX20

Average asking price: £9,439

Price growth: 40.5 per cent