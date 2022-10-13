Revealed: The top 10 used models that lost the most value in September

Earlier this week Car Dealer revealed the 10 used models that have saw the biggest price hike in September. But what about the other end of the scale?

What of those vehicles that have declined in price over the past year, despite used car values being higher than ever?

Using the same data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.

The biggest depreciating used car last month was the Jaguar XK, which retains top spot for the second consecutive month.

The model had an average asking price of £21,690 in September – a year-on-year decline of 12 per cent. In August, the XK had an average asking price of £22,366.

Also among the biggest depreciators were the BMW 8-Series (10.5 per cent); the Land Rover Discovery 4 (10.2 per cent) and the DS 7 Crossback (7.4 per cent).

The only Japanese car included on the list was the Mazda MX-5 RF (£19,117) but there were plenty more German entries, including the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe (5.3 per cent); the Audi SQ5 (4.6 per cent) and the Mercedes SLC (4.4 per cent).

The other two models to make the Top 10 were the the Land Rover Discovery 3 (6.1 per cent) and the Vauxhall Grandland X (5.1 per cent).

The full list can be seen below…

Top 10 depreciating used models in September

10. Mercedes SLC

Average asking price: £23,840

Loss in value: 4.4 per cent

9. Audi SQ5

Average asking price: £34,822

Loss in value: 4.6 per cent

8. Vauxhall Grandland X

Average asking price: £15,901

Loss in value: 5.1 per cent

7. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

Average asking price: £53,188

Loss in value: 5.3 per cent

6. Mazda MX-5 RF

Average asking price: £19,117

Loss in value: 5.8 per cent

5. Land Rover Discovery 3

Average asking price: £7,803

Loss in value: 6.1 per cent

4. DS7 Crossback

Average asking price: £25,599

Loss in value: 7.4 per cent

3. Land Rover Discovery 4

Average asking price: £19,316

Loss in value: 10.2 per cent

2. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £62,635

Loss in value: 10.5 per cent

1. Jaguar XK

Average asking price: £21,690

Loss in value: 12.0 per cent