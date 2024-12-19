Revealed: The used cars that lost the most money in 2024

The used cars that have lost the most money in 2024 have been revealed by the experts – and not all of them in the top 10 are electric.

Car Dealer asked trade valuations experts Cap HPI to come up with a list of cars that have lost the most money this year and the firm looked at data of three year old cars with 30,000 miles.

The top 10 has four electric cars, three hybrids and three internal combustion engined cars.

The biggest depreciating car – in terms of percentage lost – was the Jeep Compass Hybrid, shedding 27.2% of its value in the last 12 months, an equivalent drop in value of £5,925.

In second place was the Kia Stonic diesel – dropping 23.6% this year or £2,625 and in third was the Peugeot Rifter Electric which dropped 20.9%, or the equivalent of £4,121.

In fourth place is the electric Volvo C40 which dropped 20.2% or £5,900 and, in fifth was another electric car, the Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric, that dropped 19.5% or £3,788.

The Ssangyong Korando Diesel dropped 19.3% or £3,150 during the year, putting it in sixth place, while the hybrid Vauxhall Astra dropped £3,450 or 19.2% to place it seventh.

In eighth was the Maserati Levante, which comes in petrol and diesel, and it dropped 18.5% and the largest monetary fall of £7,394.

The Nissan Leaf was ninth, dropping 18.3% or £2,271, and the Range Rover Velar in hybrid form rounded out the top 10 dropping 18% or £6,963.

Used car prices dropped 1.6% on average last month with petrol and diesel cars suffering the worst falls.

Cap HPI told Car Dealer that used car prices have ‘out performed’ seasonal averages every month in 2024 and believe the market remains ‘robust’.

Speaking to Car Dealer in a recent video, Chris Plumb, head of current car valuations at the firm, said: ‘The used car sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience as 2024 approaches its conclusion.’