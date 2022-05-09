Revealed: The used cars that rose the most in value in April – and only one model out of 974 actually FELL in price

Second-hand people carriers rose the most in price in April, new data suggests.

Auto Trader analysed the pricing data of 974 models on its platform in April, and MPVs recorded the highest values in terms of price growth.

Practical people-movers such as the Ford S-Max and Galaxy all rose by more than 50 per cent in price last month.

Leading the chart was the Renault Scenic, which was advertised for an average price of £8,107 on Auto Trader.

That means the average asking price for a Renault Scenic in April 2022 stood at a whopping 61.1 per cent higher than it did in the same month last year.

The spacious French MPV was only just ahead of the Seat Alhambra in second place, which recorded an average price increase of 59.8 per cent in April.

In fact, prices rose by so much on Auto Trader last month that only one car out of the 974 models analysed actually FELL in value.

The average asking price of a Porsche Taycan last month stood at £121,158 – 4.7 per cent lower than in April 2021.

The figures come as Auto Trader reported the average used car price on its platform jumped by more than 32 per cent last month.

The average price of a second-hand car on Auto Trader now stands at a robust £17,418.

Prices of used cars on the platform are softening, though, said the firm.

April’s average used car price was just 0.2 per cent higher than the numbers recorded in March – itself the 24th consecutive month where prices had risen.

Commenting on the rise in the average used car price on Auto Trader, the firm’s director of data and insights, Richard Walker, said: ‘Whilst stock limitations have impacted sales, compared to “normal” pre-pandemic conditions, consumer demand, engagement, and prices all remain robust, which in turn is helping to drive strong margins.

‘Our data highlights many segments of the market are performing at varying degrees – it’s vital therefore that during this period of turbulence, retailers look beyond a national average view and adopt a strategy that is led by data to identify and to focus on those areas where they can win.’

Here are the top 10 cars that rose and fell the most in value in April.

Top 10 price increases in April

1. Renault Scenic

April 2022 average asking price: £8,107

Price change: 61.1 per cent

2. Seat Alhambra

April 2022 average asking price: £18,706

Price change: 59.8 per cent

3. Toyota Auris

April 2022 average asking price: £12,745

Price change: 54.5 per cent

4. Ford S-Max

April 2022 average asking price: £15,636

Price change: 53.9 per cent

5. Ford Galaxy

April 2022 average asking price: £16,766

Price change: 52.3 per cent

6. Toyota Prius

April 2022 average asking price: £16,121

Price change: 51.4 per cent

7. Skoda Octavia

April 2022 average asking price: £16,029

Price change: 50.8 per cent

8. Ford Grand C-Max

April 2022 average asking price: £12,511

Price change: 49.8 per cent

9. Ford C-Max

April 2022 average asking price: £10,530

Price change: 49.2 per cent

10. Vauxhall Zafira Tourer

April 2022 average asking price: £12,047

Price change: 49.1 per cent

Bottom 10 price increases in April

10. Aston Martin DB11

April 2022 average asking price: £106,986

Price change: 5.6 per cent

9. Porsche Cayman

April 2022 average asking price: £35,749

Price change: 5.5 per cent

8. Mini Roadster

April 2022 average asking price: £8,444

Price change: 3.7 per cent

7. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

April 2022 average asking price: £93,149

Price change: 3.4 per cent

6. Land Rover Discovery 3

April 2022 average asking price: £8,333

Price change: 2.8 per cent

5. BMW 8 Series

April 2022 average asking price: £56,488

Price change: 1.7 per cent

4. Vauxhall Mokka

April 2022 average asking price: £11,983

Price change: 1.4 per cent

3. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

April 2022 average asking price: £59,964

Price change: 1.3 per cent

2. Cupra Formentor

April 2022 average asking price: £35,579

Price change: 1.1 per cent

1. Porsche Taycan

April 2022 average asking price: £121,158

Price change: -4.7 per cent