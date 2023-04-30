Richmond Motor Group dealership raising money for new school in Africa so children don’t have to risk their lives for education

A Richmond Motor Group showroom is raising money to build a school block in Africa so children no longer have to risk their lives to receive an education.

Children in the village of Koutayah, Guinea, are currently walking some five miles to school each day and crossing a tidal river to get there.

The Bognor Regis branch of the south coast car dealership chain is now working with the charity Urbond to help it fund the new school.

It has contributed half of the money needed to build a large classroom, library, computer room, toilets and a headteacher’s office in the village.

The dealership is now asking the public to help it raise the final £3,500 to take the charity to its £20,000 target.

Richmond Motor Group’s marketing manager, Sam Goff, told V2 Radio Sussex that the dealership was doing ‘everything [they] can to support Urbond with their project’.

He said: ‘Knowing that children in this village have been risking their lives just to obtain a basic education is upsetting.

‘Urbond’s commitment to improving the lives of others is truly remarkable, and we are honoured to support their efforts in any way that we can to build a bigger and stronger community.’

People can donate via the dealership’s JustGiving page, which can be found here.

Portsmouth-based Urbond’s child education programme was established in 2019 and has supported 2,940 primary school children in Guinea since then, with 660 benefiting last year, according to its website.

Main image via Richmond Bognor’s JustGiving page used for illustrative purposes