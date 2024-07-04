Richmond Motor Group signs ‘special’ new sponsorship deal with Portsmouth FC

Richmond Motor Group has signed a new sponsorship deal with Portsmouth FC as the club returns to the second tier of English football.

The Car Dealer Top 100 retailer becomes a ‘principal partner’ of the south coast’s most decorated club, in association with MG Motor UK.

The firm operates MG, Hyundai, Skoda and Suzuki dealerships in the city and will see it’s name adorn the back of the club’s shorts in the upcoming season.

The campaign will see John Mousinho’s side compete in the Sky Bet Championship for the first time since 2012, after winning the League 1 title last time out.

Sam Nobes, operations director at Richmond Motor Group, said: ‘I am really proud that we have partnered with Portsmouth Football Club as the new back of the shorts sponsor.

‘This collaboration holds special significance for us as Portsmouth FC is not just a football team, but a symbol of pride and passion for the entire city.’

Earlier this year, Car Dealer reported that Richmond had expanded its presence in Portsmouth by opening a ‘one-stop-shop’ Skoda and Suzuki dealership.

The new facility measures 2,167 square metres and replaces the group’s previous Skoda and Suzuki operations in the area, which were based just under 10 miles away in Fareham.

The site is now employing around 60 people, with staff moving over from the old premises.

The firm, which was founded in Portsmouth in 1995, now runs franchise sites across Hampshire, West Sussex and Surrey.

Commenting on the latest deal, Pompey’s director of sales Mark Judges said: ‘It is great to welcome another local business as a principal partner of the club, as Richmond Motor Group become the new back of shorts sponsor for the men’s team.

‘We look forward to driving increased awareness of Richmond Motor Group over the course of the season, a year in which they celebrate their 30th birthday – having launched on the great island of Portsmouth in 1995.’

