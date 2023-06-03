Rolls-Royce begins dealer tour of new electric Spectre

Rolls-Royce has begun a nationwide dealership tour of its new electric Spectre model.

The new coupe is the British luxury brand’s first venture into electric cars and made its UK dealer premiere this week in central London.

The H.R. Owen-run showroom in Berkeley Square, Mayfair, played host to the first display of the Spectre on June 1.

The car is now due to embark on tour of Rolls-Royces showrooms across the UK.

Boris Weletzky, regional director United Kingdom, Europe, and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘As our home market, the United Kingdom has always been, and will continue to be, a very important market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

‘I am delighted to announce that from today, the most anticipated Rolls-Royce in the marque’s 119-year storied history will go on tour throughout the UK, starting in London.

‘Clients, media, and friends of the brand first had the opportunity to see this transformative motor car in the marque’s flagship showroom in Mayfair, before Spectre undertakes a tour around the UK.

‘The response from the world’s opinion leaders to our genre-defining all-electric super-coupe, has been unequivocally positive, and I am delighted now to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in the country where it was built.’

Dubbed a ‘super coupe’, the Spectre is an indirect replacement for Phantom Coupe and will sit at the top of Rolls-Royce’s line-up.

Twin electric motors give four-wheel drive and the Spectre features BMW Group’s largest battery rated at 106kWh.

Total power comes to 577bhp and the Spectre can travel 320 miles between top-ups, Rolls-Royce claims.