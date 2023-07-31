Rural car dealership fears it’ll go bust in next month after being cut off by major roadworks programme

A used car dealer has been left fearing for the future after he said major roadworks wiped out business overnight.

Marsh Lane Car Sales near Hinstock in Shropshire said it had been decimated by a blanket closure of the A41 and subsequent 29-mile diversion.

The outfit, which usually sells up to 10 cars a week, hasn’t sold a single vehicle since the work began at the start of last week.

Boss Adrian Slater says two prospective deals fell through as a result of buyers being unable to easily reach the site, effectively costing the company £10,000.

The roadworks are due to go on until September but business has dropped off so dramatically that Slater now fears the dealership could fold before they are complete.

He told the Shropshire Star: ‘Our business is being completely shut down by the road closure.