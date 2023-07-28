Saab springs a surprise as July’s fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk are revealed

Defunct brand Saab rose from the dead this month to provide the quickest-selling used car on the Motors.co.uk platform.

The Swedish manufacturer unveiled its first car in June 1947 but ended up filing for bankruptcy in December 2011.

Production continued via Chinese consortium National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which bought the bankrupt estate, but NEVS filed for bankruptcy protection itself in 2014 and in 2016 said it would no longer use the Saab trademark.

However, the used car industry was taken by surprise this month when the Saab 9-3 came out of nowhere on account of strong demand for convertible versions, which saw it top the Motors.co.uk chart of quick sellers.

It stayed on forecourts for just over 19 days on average. In fact, all of July’s top 10 used cars sold within four weeks, bucking the trend of the wider market.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of parent company eBay Motors Group, told Car Dealer: ‘The top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in July represent a diverse mix of makes and models spanning mainstream and premium brands, from small hatchbacks to large executive saloons and SUVs.

‘However, the surprise fastest seller came from a marque no longer around and a model that ended production a decade ago: the Saab 9-3.

‘Demand for convertible versions of this affordable Swedish classic resulted in cars averaging just 19 days on dealer forecourts as buyers snapped them up to enjoy some early summer sunshine.’

She added: ‘This month’s fastest sellers all sold in under four weeks, outperforming trends in the wider market where days to sell on Motors.co.uk averaged 39.5 days – four days more than June, as the ongoing shortage of supply continues to hit dealers and buyers.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in July

1) Saab 9-3

Average days to sell: 19.3

2) Tesla Model 3

Average days to sell: 20.4

3) Citroen C4 Cactus

Average days to sell: 26.5

4) Volvo S90

Average days to sell: 26.8

5) Mercedes-Benz GL Class

Average days to sell: 26.9

6) MG3

Average days to sell: 27.1

7) BMW X4

Average days to sell:27.3

8) Skoda Kodiaq

Average days to sell: 27.4

10=) Jeep Compass

Average days to sell: 27.9

10=) DS Automobiles DS 3

Average days to sell: 27.9

Source: eBay Motors Group, July 2023