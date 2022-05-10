Log in
Sandown Group named Mercedes retailer of the yearSandown Group named Mercedes retailer of the year

News

Sandown scoops Mercedes-Benz Retailer of the Year gong

  • Dealer group was praised of its customer service and strong performance in key areas
  • Sandown Group has sites across Hampshire, Surrey and Dorset
  • Vertu Motors, City West and Western Automobile Company also won awards

Time 7:49 am, May 10, 2022

Sandown Group has been named as Mercedes-Benz’s Retail of the Year 2021.

The gong was handed over to Sandown staff at a glitzy awards ceremony hosted by television personality Dermot O’Leary at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, Surrey, last week.

The dealer group was praised by the German carmaker for its ‘excellent service’, and for its outstanding performance in areas including new car sales, customer service, used car sales, workshop retail hours and customer retention.

Advert

Commenting on Sandown’s win, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK boss, Gary Savage, said: ‘Sandown have a strong and committed management team with a customer centric approach to delivering excellent service.

‘Our retail partners are a vital part of our success in the UK and as the industry continues to experience real change, I’m delighted that they are embracing the challenges and continuing to offer our customers an exceptional experience.’

The Dorset-based business has sites in Basingstoke, Guildford, Salisbury, Hindhead, Poole, Farnborough, Dorchester, Newbury and Epsom.

Other winners on the evening included Vertu Motors for New Car Sales Team of the Year, City West was awarded Used Car Sales Team of the Year and Western Automobile Company won Customer Service Team of the Year.

Advert

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51