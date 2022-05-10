Sandown scoops Mercedes-Benz Retailer of the Year gong

Sandown Group has been named as Mercedes-Benz’s Retail of the Year 2021.

The gong was handed over to Sandown staff at a glitzy awards ceremony hosted by television personality Dermot O’Leary at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, Surrey, last week.

The dealer group was praised by the German carmaker for its ‘excellent service’, and for its outstanding performance in areas including new car sales, customer service, used car sales, workshop retail hours and customer retention.

Commenting on Sandown’s win, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK boss, Gary Savage, said: ‘Sandown have a strong and committed management team with a customer centric approach to delivering excellent service.

‘Our retail partners are a vital part of our success in the UK and as the industry continues to experience real change, I’m delighted that they are embracing the challenges and continuing to offer our customers an exceptional experience.’

The Dorset-based business has sites in Basingstoke, Guildford, Salisbury, Hindhead, Poole, Farnborough, Dorchester, Newbury and Epsom.

Other winners on the evening included Vertu Motors for New Car Sales Team of the Year, City West was awarded Used Car Sales Team of the Year and Western Automobile Company won Customer Service Team of the Year.