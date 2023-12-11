Satinda Dhesi (SUV Prestige) – Used Car Dealer Principal Winner 2023

Rallying the troops in a used car dealership is vital and being a good leader is crucial when it comes to getting the team fired up.

For this category during the nominations process, we looked at a car dealership’s overall performance, both from reviews and in the mystery shopping, as well as its citations.

Mike Brewer said: ‘Satinda Dhesi runs a serial award-winning business. It achieved brilliant scores in our mystery shopping and has collected lots of rave reviews online.’

James Baggott said: ‘Everyone knows how hard it is to run a used car dealership, so this particular category is one of the most fought over at our Used Car Awards.

‘To win this trophy is the ultimate recognition of a job well done.

‘Satinda really wowed our judges with how she runs things at SUV Prestige. She is the consummate professional and can be rightly proud of winning.’

Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors

Will Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Jay Manek, Mercland

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Her triumph this year maintained a fine family tradition, as husband Steve won the trophy for Used Car Dealer Principal at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, where the Wetherby-based dealership also won the Used Car Online Sales Experience category!

SUV Prestige is one of the largest independent prestige car dealerships in the UK, stocking up to 300 high-end sports and luxury vehicles, as well as 4x4s.

With a state-of-the-art preparation centre on site, its expert teams of vehicle technicians, bodywork and detailing specialists ensure that every car sold or serviced receives supreme levels of care and attention.

Dhesi told Car Dealer: ‘I’m so overwhelmed. It has been such a delightful experience to attend the awards ceremony and be recognised by this industry.

‘It’s tough to even have your name out there, but to walk away with an award is a massive achievement.

‘I hope that other dealers do enter because it just gives you confidence that it can be achieved, and it’s well worth all the hard work.’

She added: ‘It’s nice that my husband and I now have “his and hers” awards. I’m lost for words.’

Satinda Dhesi is pictured proudly holding her trophy, flanked by Karen Hilton and Mike Brewer