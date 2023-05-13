Log in
Silantlea Limited fake websiteSilantlea Limited fake website

News

Scammers set up new fake car auction Silantlea Limited after previous website is shut down

  • Fake auction website Elvaron Limited is now shut down but scammers replace it with Silantlea Limited
  • The new website is an exact copy of the previous website that has already scammed consumers out of thousands of pounds
  • The clever con has a convincing process leaving buyers believing they are getting a car at a bargain price
Advert

Time 8:22 pm, May 13, 2023

Criminals have launched another scam auction site, this time duping real company Silantlea Limited.

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported on fake car sales website Elvaron Limited which had a convincing and detailed front.

The website was selling cars drastically below retail price as we’ve seen in other fake car dealer websites in the last six months but this time using an auction platform where it’s possible to bid or buy.

Advert

However, their aim is to get consumers to part with a deposit or the full amount without ever seeing the car.

The directors of Elvaron Limited were quick to act once they found out their company was being duped and the fake website was soon shut down by the website host.

The new silantlea.co.uk website is an almost exact copy of the previous car auction example, including stolen articles from Cazoo’s website and a fake animation of a delivery truck but bearing the new name.

Advert

Customers believing they are buying a car at a bargain price have found the listings via Facebook, where they are directed to email a third party and then end up on the website.

To buy a car direct from the website, buyers are told they have to pay for an expensive subscription starting at £2,000 for the year. However, the con includes the tempting offer of a free seven-day trial that includes free delivery.

If you spot what you suspect to be a fake car dealer, contact us using the mail button below (by the author profile) and report it for investigation.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51