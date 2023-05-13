Scammers set up new fake car auction Silantlea Limited after previous website is shut down

Criminals have launched another scam auction site, this time duping real company Silantlea Limited.

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported on fake car sales website Elvaron Limited which had a convincing and detailed front.

The website was selling cars drastically below retail price as we’ve seen in other fake car dealer websites in the last six months but this time using an auction platform where it’s possible to bid or buy.

However, their aim is to get consumers to part with a deposit or the full amount without ever seeing the car.

The directors of Elvaron Limited were quick to act once they found out their company was being duped and the fake website was soon shut down by the website host.

The new silantlea.co.uk website is an almost exact copy of the previous car auction example, including stolen articles from Cazoo’s website and a fake animation of a delivery truck but bearing the new name.

Customers believing they are buying a car at a bargain price have found the listings via Facebook, where they are directed to email a third party and then end up on the website.

To buy a car direct from the website, buyers are told they have to pay for an expensive subscription starting at £2,000 for the year. However, the con includes the tempting offer of a free seven-day trial that includes free delivery.

If you spot what you suspect to be a fake car dealer, contact us using the mail button below (by the author profile) and report it for investigation.