Scuderia Prestige Automobile – Newcomer Dealership of the Year Winner 2022

Starting up in the used car business is never easy – and we applaud all the firms that have stuck their neck out and taken their first steps in this business.

That’s exactly what the Newcomer Dealership of the Year gong at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards celebrates.

Taking the highly commended places this year were the very impressive Giraffe Cars and LM Motor Company.

However, taking the overall victory was Scuderia Prestige Automobile.

Collecting the award was David Casey, the firm’s general manager, director Leonardo Hu, and marketing manager Jacob Elliott.

A delighted Hu said: ‘Winning this award means a lot.

‘We have been working very hard in the last two to three years and this is a very big achievement for the whole team and one I think is well deserved.

‘Our approach to customer service is simple – we treat everyone that comes into the business as we would like to be treated ourselves.’

Elliot said: ‘As soon as a customer walks in we make sure they are greeted and all their needs are taken care of.

‘It doesn’t matter what they are there for, we are as welcoming as possible.

Casey added: ‘We like to treat everyone that comes into the business as we would like to be treated ourselves.

‘It is very important to all of us that the customer gets the best experience.

‘Our Google reviews say it all and we are very proud of the feedback that we receive from our customers.

‘The Used Car Awards is an excellent event, there is a great atmosphere and we are just delighted.’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘In this category, judges were looking for proof that these firms were working hard on great customer service, and looked for top scores in the mystery shopping.

‘Scuderia Prestige Automobile emerged as deserving winners.’

Awards night compere, TV’s Mike Brewer, added: ‘Well done to the team at Scuderia Prestige.

‘They will have worked their socks off over the past three years to get where they are today and I’m delighted for them.’

Scuderia Prestige Automobile, based in London Road, Camberley, was launched in 2020 and has established a well-earned reputation for supplying excellent prestige and luxury cars whilst delivering great levels of customer service.

Pictured: The Scuderia Prestige Automobile team collect their award from Moneybarn’s Naomi Eades, centre, and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below