Cinch has become Tottenham Hotspur’s first official sleeve partner in a multi-year partnership.

And it’ll be straight into football action for the online car-selling platform, as its logo will be seen on the sleeve of the men’s and women’s teams for all first-team matches starting with games on Sunday (Jan 10).

Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing against Birmingham City in the FA Women’s Super League and the men’s team will face eighth-tier Marine in the FA Cup third round.

It’s the second sponsorship deal in a week for the automotive retail platform, having signed up to support the Lawn Tennis Association’s Queen’s Club Championships for four years, as reported by Car Dealer.

The deal with Spurs is for an unspecified length of time.

The brand will also be seen on Spurs’ match-day stadium perimeter and multi-tiered digital ribbon advertising. The club will be working with it on marketing campaigns via social and digital platforms with its fans, too.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, chairman of overall owner Constellation Automotive Group, said: ‘We’re delighted to have agreed this fantastic multi-year partnership with Tottenham Hotspur, which will support Cinch in its journey to become the brand of choice when it comes to buying a used car.

”We’re all about putting the customer first and taking the faff out of car-buying, and we’re looking forward to getting to know the loyal Spurs fans over the coming years.’

Nick Hoyle, Spurs head of partnership development, said: ‘We are excited to welcome Cinch to our family of brand partners as our first official sleeve partner.

‘Cinch is such an innovative brand and its customer-first approach is well aligned with our own commitment of delivering an unrivalled experience for our fans.

‘We look forward to working with Cinch and introducing its brand to our supporters.’