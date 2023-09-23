Sell it like Beckham! Football legend joins guests for launch of Maserati’s premier UK new store concept

Footballing legend David Beckham added star quality to last night’s opening of Maserati’s first UK new store concept.

The manufacturer’s global brand ambassador arrived at the H.R. Owen showroom in Hatfield in a black GranTurismo, where he joined more than 100 guests for the official launch.

They included Maserati chief commercial officer Bernard Loire, EMEA head Luca Delfino, North Europe general manager Peter Charters and H.R. Owen CEO Ken Choo.

Beckham said: ‘I’m delighted to be here to support the opening of Maserati’s first new store concept in the UK.

‘These are exciting times for the brand and this store reflects Maserati’s commitment to great design and innovation.’

The chic Hertfordshire showroom boasts a contemporary ambience and, said Maserati, is the epitome of the brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury and exceptional customer experiences.

The exclusive soirée came as the Italian luxury marque gears up for the launch of its fully electric Folgore range.

The evening also served as a celebration of the GranTurismo coupé.

Sharing the limelight were an array of other current Maserati models. Among them were a Trofeo model of the new GranTurismo, the flagship MC20 Cielo super-sports car and mid-size luxury SUV Grecale in range-topping Trofeo form, with its V6 engine and 523 bhp.

Loire added: ‘From the early stages of developing a new car to the complete luxury retail experience, everything at Maserati is designed with the client in mind.

‘Our first new concept store in the UK embodies our values of passion, innovation and beauty through the lens of Italian luxury, and it represents another significant milestone in our exciting growth plans, including the launches of GranTurismo and our electric Folgore range.’

Maserati’s new store concept has been designed to express the brand’s power and prowess in Italian fine craftsmanship.

Combining the refinement of a tailor’s atelier with the rawness of a workshop, it lets customers unleash their creative passion to bring to life their own vision of the luxury car.

The showroom has been designed in the style of a contemporary living space imbued with Italian beauty and features a palette of earthy colours evoking old towns in the Italian countryside.

As part of the scheme, the cars are highlighted dramatically, spot-lit like dynamic sculptures in a darkened art gallery.

H.R. Owen Maserati Hatfield will showcase five cars at any one time, including a window installation with a single ‘hero’ car.

It also offers an informal café lounge, merchandise area and a space where customers can express their personality and creativity using Maserati’s customisation programme via a large cutting-edge 3D digital configurator screen.

Maserati’s UK retail network now comprises 12 sites.