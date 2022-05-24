Semiconductor crisis forces Toyota to slash June production by 100,000 vehicles

Toyota has announced plans to slash its global production by around 100,000 vehicles next month as the Japanese firm reacts to the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

The carmaker will now build around 850,000 vehicles in June after adapting its monthly forecasts in response to worldwide supply chain issues.

Numbers will also be affected by additional lockdown measures in Shanghai which has forced a suspension to production at several plants.

Production will be halted for five days, affecting 16 lines at ten of Toyota’s busiest factories.

Despite the setback, bosses remain confident that the firm will pick up the slack down the line and meet its target of building 9.7m vehicles by March 2023.

They are aiming to build an average of 850,000 vehicles per month between June and August, Reuters reports.

A spokesman for Toyota said the chip shortage, teamed with other factors including lockdowns, ‘are making it difficult to look ahead’.

The news comes as the semiconductor crisis continues to hit carmakers hard. Yesterday, Car Dealer reported that Tesla customers are now facing waits of two years due to production struggles.

Last week, Audi was also forced to halt production at one of its German plants amid ongoing supply chain issues.