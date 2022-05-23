Tesla customers now waiting two years for their cars as firm struggles to ramp up production

Tesla buyers are facing a two-year for the Model X SUV as the American company struggles to ramp up production.

Disgruntled customers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration as Tesla has put back their delivery slots.

Some customers have been told to expect delivery of their brand new Model Xs in April 2023, meaning they’l have been waiting for two years since placing their orders.

Although deliveries began in October 2021, and the firm has continued to deliver cars since then, Tesla has struggled to meet demand.

Electric vehicle news site InsideEVs.com reports that some customers have seen their delivery window change ‘at least eight times’.

Tesla is usually transparent with its expected delivery dates on its website.

If ordering today (May 23), UK buyers are looking at November 2022 for a Model 3 Performance or March 2023 for the standard and Long Range models.

However, those looking to buy a Model X are able to place an order with a refundable £100 deposit, but no delivery estimates are given.

In February, Elon Musk responded to complaints from prospective customers, who had already raised concerns about the ‘lack of communication’ about Model X delays.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: ‘We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp and still haven’t fully recovered. Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!’

In response to a question about when these issues might be resolved, he simply noted that the Model X was ‘extremely difficult to build’ and the ‘most complex passenger car ever’.

Production issues have plagued the Model X, which faced heavy delays upon its introduction due to issues with the complicated ‘falcon doors’.

However, Tesla has weathered the semiconductor chip crisis that has plagued the car industry over the past year better than most.

For example, in March, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the two best-selling cars in the UK.

It’s not just Tesla customers who have been asked to wait.

As revealed by Car Dealer, Skoda has dropped the entry-level 60 model from its Enyaq range.

The electric SUV has been hit hard by massive customer demand and the ongoing shortage of components.

The typical Skoda Enyaq customer is now facing an 18-month wait for the bigger battery 80 model.