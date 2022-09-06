Sep 6: Help firms over inflation, Truss told; £8bn+ bounce back loans arrears; Consumer spending slows; Leon engine line-up boost

Truss must take ‘decisive action’ to help firms over inflation, say trade bodies

Business groups have called for ‘decisive action’ from Liz Truss as PM to avoid company failures as they tackle rocketing energy bills.

Truss promised supporters a ‘bold plan’ to cut taxes and deal with the energy crisis after winning the Tory leadership race ahead of Rishi Sunak yesterday.

The new leader of the Conservative party, who will meet the Queen today for her formal handover to become prime minister, has previously outlined plans to scrap Sunak’s proposed corporation tax and implement other tax reductions for firms.

More than £8bn of bounce back loans in arrears

Businesses are either in arrears or have defaulted on £8.4bn of government-backed Covid loans, according to figures released yesterday.

New numbers from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy show a big jump in claims on the government guarantee from dozens of British banks.

Consumer spending slows

Britons slowed their spending habits in August amid the looming spike in household energy bills, according to new figures.

Data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG revealed that total sales grew by one per cent over the month, compared with three per cent over the same month last year.

It comes after 2.3 per cent retail sales growth in July.

New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor

A new £370m HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor Andy Street has said.

Construction work preparing the land for the Birmingham Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull has already begun, but the hub won’t open until 2026.

Situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC, it will have direct transport links to the existing Birmingham International station and airport.

HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service

HSBC UK, First Direct and Metro Bank have become the latest firms to join an anti-scam service that allows people to quickly reach their bank when they receive a suspicious or fraudulent phone call.

Called 159, the scheme is backed by banking, tech and telecoms firms and enables users to quickly and securely connect with their bank if they believe they have received an unexpected, suspicious or fraudulent phone call about a financial matter.

Operated by Stop Scams UK, it aims to stop scams at the source.

Inquest into death of mum-of-five after eating Pret wrap to begin

An inquest into the death of a mother-of-five who had a fatal allergic reaction to food she bought from Pret a Manger will begin today.

Dental nurse Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham, who suffered from a severe dairy allergy, died on December 27, 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread at the chain’s store in Bath.

The wrap had contained yoghurt that was supposed to be vegan but was later found to have traces of dairy protein in it.

One suspect sought over 10 stabbings found dead

One man suspected of killing 10 people in a series of stabbings has been found dead and his injuries aren’t self-inflicted, Canadian police have said.

They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. The duo are suspected of killing 10 people and injuring 18 in an indigenous community and a nearby town.

Regina police chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, had been found dead and that they believe Myles Sanderson, 30, is in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up

Cupra has introduced a new, cheaper range of engines for its Leon hatchback and estate.

The Leon will now be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp, mated to an automatic or manual gearbox. A 187bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol is also available with a sole automatic gearbox option.

Prices are yet to be revealed but are expected to bring a considerable saving on the £33,100 starting price of the current five-door hatchback and £37,980 for the estate. Orders will open from early October.

