Sept 2: Railcard discounts to be cut; One-word Ofsted judgements axed; Omoda SUVs from £25k

Oil and gas windfall tax rise would cost the economy £13bn, trade body warns

Increased windfall taxes on the UK’s offshore oil and gas industries would cost the economy about £13bn over the next five years and lead to a fall in tax receipts, a trade body has warned.

According to figures published by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the proposed increase in the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) would see investments in UK projects by oil and gas producers fall from an expected £14.1bn to just £2.3bn between 2025 and 2029.

The report added that while expected tax take from the sector would increase in the short term, a rapid fall in production triggered by the loss of investment would result in a £12bn decrease in tax receipts.

Train firms to cut railcard discounts without telling passengers

Train operators are preparing to trim railcard discounts, with a pro-rail group describing the move as ‘a step in the wrong direction’.

The PA news agency understands fare reductions will be reduced from 34% to 33.4% from September 15. Railcards which will be affected include those held by passenger groups such as people aged 16-30 or 60 and over, families travelling with children, people with a disability and military veterans.

Discounts are currently calculated as 34%, but train operators will take advantage of an easing of system limitations to apply a smaller reduction of 33.4%. Examples of Anytime Return fare increases for railcard holders include from £194.15 to £195.90 from Cardiff to London, and from £72.60 to £73.25 from Birmingham to Manchester.

Omoda reveals prices and specifications for 5 and E5 crossovers

Chinese car manufacturer Omoda has revealed prices and specifications for its first two models in the UK – the 5 and E5 crossovers.

The E5 comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 186bhp, while the E5 gets a 61kWh blade battery pack and a 204bhp motor to give a range of 257 miles.

There are two trim levels – Comfort and Noble. The entry-level Comfort is priced from £25,235 for the petrol variant, while the electric model comes in at £33,055. Moving up to the top-of-the-line Noble trim level will cost customers £27,035 for the petrol and £34,555 for the electric.

The markets

The FTSE 100 neared its record value before dipping to finish the day in the red on Friday.

London’s blue-chip index fell 3.01 points, or 0.04%, to end the day at 8,376.63. Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.03%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.13%. The S&P 500 had gained 0.21%, while the Dow Jones was 0.12% lower.

On currency markets the pound was trading 0.30% lower against the dollar at 1.3129 and had dropped 0.13% against the euro at 1.1872.

One-word Ofsted judgments for schools scrapped by government

Single-headline Ofsted grades for schools will be scrapped with immediate effect, the government has announced.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four headline grades to schools it inspects: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The announcement follows engagement with the sector and family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner’s inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had contributed to her death.

Bereaved and survivors hope ‘landmark’ Grenfell final report exposes wrongdoing

The final hearing of the second phase of the inquiry took place in November 2022 and the report will be published this week.

The report into phase one, published in October 2019, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the ‘principal’ reason for the rapid and ‘profoundly shocking’ spread of the blaze.

It is expected inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick and his two panel members will now go on to lay out their detailed findings regarding the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and the government.

Friday on Car Dealer

In August, the Alfa Romeo Giulia diesel was the most appreciating used car, rising 3.99% in value, while the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric was the worst performer. Despite a 0.6% average price drop, the used car market remains strong overall.

Hedin Mobility Group reported a pre-tax loss of 864m krona (£64.03m) in H1 2024, compared to a 587m krona (£43.5m) profit in 2023. Despite increased sales, margins declined due to weak demand, particularly for EVs, prompting cost-cutting measures.

Snows Seat dealership in Poole, Dorset, received praise for its exceptional service to Motability customer Imali Chislett, who values the supportive environment and accessibility. Imali and her husband, business owners, appreciate the team’s care and personalised approach.

Smart has launched its largest car, the #5, a mid-sized EV SUV rivaling the Toyota bZ4X and Kia EV6. It features a 100kWh battery, 459-mile range, rapid charging, and advanced interior tech, reflecting Smart’s shift toward the premium end of the market.

A fire at Day’s Motorpark dealership in Swansea destroyed over 20 vehicles, including seven motorhomes, and damaged nearby buildings. One man was injured but not seriously. The blaze prompted evacuations and road closures, with an investigation into the cause underway.

The investigation into the fire at Ron Skinner & Sons in Tredegar is on hold as the site is too unstable. Over 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which left the building on the brink of collapse. No injuries were reported.

Weather

Heavy showers for many today, reports BBC Weather, with these most frequent until the early afternoon; thunder likely. Sunny spells are possible for eastern areas later on. Still feeling humid with temperatures up to 25 degrees.

Scattered showers for most parts tonight, although these will likely clear in Wales and south-west England later on.