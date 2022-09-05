Sept 5: Arrests made over killings; Truss unclear on energy plans; Bus fares limited; Climate activists leave tunnel

Three men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old man from Liverpool is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives, Merseyside Police said.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

Tory frontrunner Truss declines to give detail on plans to tackle energy bills

Liz Truss repeatedly declined on Sunday to spell out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills, 48 hours before she is tipped to become the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary, who will find out on Monday if she has defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, promised to act ‘immediately’ to tackle the energy crisis upon entering Number 10 but would not offer clear detail of the support struggling households can expect.

There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks for the Government to intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.

Three siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin named

The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.

A man arrested following the deaths remains in custody, police in Ireland said.

Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.

£2 cap on bus fares introduced

A £2 cap on bus fares comes into force in parts of northern England from Sunday.

The price limit is initially being launched in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, with Liverpool City Region implementing the policy from September 18.

The Department for Transport announced on Saturday that a £2 journey cap will be in place across England between January and March next year.

The weekend’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC

Petrol drivers continue to get a “raw deal” at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis.

The RAC said average forecourt prices sank to 169.8p per litre at the end of August, but should be around 161p due to current wholesale costs.

The 12.3p drop in average prices during August was the largest monthly drop in records dating back 22 years.

Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

Labour is on an ‘election footing’ and wants the Conservative Government ‘swept away as soon as possible’, a shadow minister has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds also said reports that some Tory MPs are plotting to help Boris Johnson mount a political comeback show the Tory party ‘has completely lost its way’ after 12 years in office.

His remarks come as the UK awaits the announcement today (Monday) of the winner of the Tory leadership contest, with Liz Truss expected to beat Rishi Sunak in the race to Number 10.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.

Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.

The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Weather outlook

Today, spells of rain for northern Scotland in the morning. Further south, mostly dry with sunshine, but a band of showers will push into the south-west through the afternoon and the evening, the BBC reports.