Are Cazoo and Cinch responsible for small dealers’ demise? Listen to the Car Dealer Podcast NOW

Are Cazoo and Cinch responsible for small dealers’ demise, car buyers would pay extra to jump delivery queues, and a man buys 55 Fiats were just a few of the stories to feature on the latest Car Dealer Podcast.

On this week’s show, Car Dealer’s Jon Reay and James Batchelor sat down to chat about the best stories over the past seven days.

The pair were joined by Car Dealer’s head of video – and Range Rover apologist – Nigel Swan.

During the pre-competition chat Swan revealed his family have a successful motor factor business, and that the motor factor sector has been performing particularly strongly recently despite a worldwide shortage of car parts.

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, two of the team go head to head choosing their favourite stories of the week and an industry guest decides which was best.

Among the stories discussed this week were are Cazoo and Cinch responsible for small dealers’ demise and how the Range Rover has topped the latest unreliability survey from Warrantywise.

