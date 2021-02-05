Now in its 25th year in business, Anderson Clark boss Graham Clark is proud of how far the business has come in that time.

The independent motor repair business started with just Clark and his business partner, but today employs a whole team of people.

He was to be picking up the Used Car Awards top prize in the Service & Repair Outlet of the Year category in the same year, he revealed, that the business would hit a £2m turnover.

‘This is tremendous,’ he said, talking to host Mike Brewer who chatted to him in the video above. ‘This is us in our 25th year of operation.

‘We started off as myself and my business partner and we’ve grown over the years to now have 13 employees. We’re going to touch £2m this year.’

Clark was thrilled to be collecting the award on behalf of Anderson Clark and its team.

This isn’t the first time they’ve taken this top accolade either, having won in this category in 2015 too.

The team in Inverness offers all the services their customers could need to keep them on the road.

The shining reviews about the reliable staff and top customer service are just as prominent as those about the quality of their work.

Clark was full of praise for them, saying: ‘It’s a fantastic business, fantastic staff, a real harmonious place to be.’

He added: ‘In 25 years we’ve won a few awards, but I give this one total respect because you guys take the time to vet us, to phone us and to give us a mystery shop.’

Our mystery shoppers were extremely impressed with Anderson Clark, particularly pointing to that top customer feedback and the ease of using and navigating the website – something that has proved to be even more important in these challenging times.

Clark added: ‘I’m absolutely delighted – but it’s not me, it’s a team effort.’

Highly commended in the category were Avia Autos of Bridgend and Martin Brothers Motor Company.

W: andersonclark.co.uk

T: 01463 22 23 24

To find out who else won awards in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 click here.