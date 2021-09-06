Skoda launches new Amazon virtual showroom for ENYAQ iV SUV in move that bypasses sales staff

Skoda has teamed up with Amazon to bypass dealerships and create a new virtual car showroom for Fire TV users.

The new service has been developed to coincide with the launch Skoda’s first fully electric SUV – the ENYAQ iV.

The online showroom will house the model and allow customers to select their new vehicle without the need for sales staff.

The service offers 360 degree interior and exterior views of the new model with users able to rotate the camera using their Fire TV remote.

They can also select what wheels, paintwork and extras they want before ordering their vehicle without even getting off their sofa.

There is also a ‘find a retailer’ section which will direct users to their nearest dealership, should they prefer.

If users have any questions or queries, they can be answered via text and email services.

The new TV showroom is being delivered in partnership with media agency PHD and will be available exclusively to Fire TV customers.