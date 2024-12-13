Skoda – Manufacturer Used Car Scheme Winner 2024

Czech brand Skoda took home the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme of the Year trophy at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

It’s highly fought over award every year as winning it shows a carmaker’s used car offering delivers peace of mind for both dealers and customers alike.

Judges were looking for evidence of a decent warranty, breakdown cover, a comprehensive check of the used cars before sale and a website that was easy to navigate.

Taking the highly commended places were Hyundai and Kia, but it was Skoda that triumphed.

The judging panel were impressed at how Skoda remembers just how important pre-loved cars really are through its Plus scheme.

Collecting the trophy, Ben Roach, national used car manager for Skoda UK, said: ‘It’s amazing and really exciting for us.

‘We’re so proud of the work we’ve been doing over the last couple of years to be able to achieve something like this.

‘It’s just nice to be recognised for all of that work we’ve been doing.’

Ken Rendell, head of sales at Skoda UK, added: ‘We’re really pleased to win this award and we are really confident in our used car scheme.

‘The offer we give to consumers, the way that that’s funded, the way that supports our retailers – we think we’ve got a class-leading team so it’s great to win this award.

‘We’re really confident with our used car offering.’

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Skoda may have a growing range of new cars, but it remembers just how important pre-loved examples really are.

‘All of its used cars come with peace of mind thanks to a 100-point check, sold through passionate dealers.’