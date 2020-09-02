Skoda has taken the covers off its first bespoke electric car and revealed it’ll be hitting its dealer network at the end of this year.

Called the Enyaq iV, the new SUV-shaped EV uses the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform that already underpins the new Volkswagen ID.3.

It’s roughly the same size as the Skoda Octavia and has been described by new CEO Thomas Schafer as the ‘start of a new era for Skoda’.

The Enyaq iV comes in a variety of models with different battery sizes and driving ranges.

The 60 iV has a 62kWh battery and a single 177bhp electric motor and can manage 242 miles, while the 80 iV gets an 82kWh battery, 201bhp and a 316-mile range. The 80 gets to 62mph in 8.5 seconds – 0.2 seconds quicker than the 60 model.

There are two other models but these come with four-wheel drive.

The 80x iV uses an 82kWh battery that’s good for 262bhp and 285 miles of range and there’s a vRS model too.

The vRS also ranges 285 miles but it’s the only Enyaq to exceed 99mph as it tops out at 111mph.

Charging-wise, the Enyaq can rapid charge up to 125kW meaning a 10-80 per cent top-up takes under 40 minutes – but, as standard, the car only charges up to 50kW.

100kW is optional on the 62kWh battery and 125kW is available on the 82kWh version.

To mark out the Enyaq from other Skoda models, it gets a back-lit grille and front and rear lights that ‘animate’.

With a drag coefficient figure of 0.27, the Enyaq is also very slippery.

Inside, the Skoda shuns the VW ID.3’s screen-heavy dashboard and instead uses a more traditional set-up of a touchscreen paired with physical buttons.

There’s plenty of large storage spaces, too, and the charging cables live under the boot floor.

Prices start at £30,450 (post the £3k government grant) for the 60 iV and currently tip out at £46,995 for the Founders Edition.

The prices for four-wheel drive 80x iV and vRS will be announced later.