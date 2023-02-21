Snows announces second management shake-up of the year with four more promotions confirmed

Snows Motor Group has announced more changes to its management team with a major shake-up of its Toyota division.

Four new promotions have been announced at the south coast-based dealer group, following previous changes in January.

Leading the way this time round is Simon Frith, who has has stepped up to a new role as head of Franchise for Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz Vans and VW Commercials, having previously been franchise manager for the same brands.

Elsewhere, Graham Davis has been promoted from franchise aftersales Manager (West) to the position of general manager of Snows’ Toyota dealerships in Exeter and Honiton.

Chris Batey has also been promoted from his role of aftersales manager, Toyota and Lexus Plymouth to the position of general manager, Toyota Plymouth and Toyota Paignton.

Finally, Gareth Taylor becomes general manager of Snows Toyota Southampton, after a successful stint as aftersales manager at the dealership.

The only external recruit to come as part of the shake-up is Ray Gillman, who joins the dealer group as general manager of Snows’ Toyota dealerships in Waterlooville and Chichester.

Alex Domone, chief operating officer at Snows Motor Group, said: ‘It is again my pleasure to congratulate some of our most talented and hard-working managers on their promotions – and to welcome Ray Gillman to the business.

‘Snows are proud to provide active pathways for managers looking to grow within our company and this is supported through our Talent Management programme.’

Snows Motor Group has undergone considerable expansion in recent years and now operates more than 50 franchised car dealerships.

As well as Toyota, it represents brands such as Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall, and runs five approved service centres and 12 used car centres.

The firm’s boss, Neil McCue, was honoured with our Dealers’ Dealer of the Year at the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

