Snows Motor Group announces major management reshuffle with six employees promoted to new roles

Snows Motor Group has announced a major reshuffle to its senior management team as it looks to build on its success in 2022.

The south coast-based dealer group has promoted six of its top performing employees in a bid to continue growth throughout this year.

Leading the way is Dale Vaughan, who has been appointed to the position of franchise manager for company-wide Toyota sales.

Vaughan has been with Snows for more than 20 years and moves from his previous role as general manager of Snows’ Toyota dealerships in Southampton, Waterlooville and Chichester.

He has worked with the Japanese brand throughout his time at Snows and under his leadership Snows Toyota Southampton won the prestigious Toyota Presidents’ Club Award in 2020.

He was also a member of the team that saw Snows named Toyota Group of the Year in 2019.

Elsewhere, Jon Oakley is promoted to the position of franchise manager for Lexus sales, having previously held the title of general manager of Snows’ Toyota and Lexus dealerships in Hedge End and its Toyota showroom in Sarisbury Green.

He had 18 years of automotive experience in the USA prior to joining Snows, where he has been for 15 years.

During his time with the group, Oakley led the turnaround of Snows’ Lexus business in Hedge End, positioning it as one of the top Lexus operations in Britain, and the first in the UK to win the Lexus Kiwami Award for recording superb levels of customer satisfaction.

Elsewhere Mark Toms becomes general manager of Snows’ Peugeot dealerships in Romsey and Southampton, after three years as general manager at Volvo Southampton, where he has been replaced by Nick Humphries, who was previously sales manager at the company’s Volvo dealership in Winchester.

There is also a new role for Andrew Elliott, who becomes sales manager at Snows Volvo Southampton after holding the same title at Snows Mazda Portsmouth.

Finally, Mike Maidment is promoted from franchise operations manager to franchise manager for Toyota and Lexus aftersales.

Maidment has spent the last 15 years with the dealer group, working with both Toyota and Lexus and covering a wide range of roles.

Reacting to the shake-up, Alex Domone, Snows Motor Group’s chief operating officer, said: ‘I’d like to congratulate all six of these talented and hard-working managers on their promotions.

‘They all have fantastic track records of delivering great results for our business, and ensuring total satisfaction for our customers.

‘Snows are proud to provide active pathways for managers looking to grow within the business and this is supported through our Talent Management programme. I wish them every success in their new roles.’

Snows Group has undergone considerable expansion in recent years but remains a family-run business at its core.

Last year, boss Neil McCue was named Dealers’ Dealer of the Year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The company operates five approved service centres and 12 used car centres, as well as around 50 franchised dealerships representing brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Main image: (from left to right) Mike Maidment, Jon Oakley, Nick Humphries, Andrew Elliott and Dale Vaughan.

