Snows Motor Group – Used Car Online Sales Experience Winner 2023

A good online sales experience is crucial to any car dealer wishing to achieve success with a modern, omnichannel approach.

Our Used Car Online Sales Experience of the Year title celebrates the firms which gave customers the best digital buyer journey.

The judges were looking for a website that was smart, well designed, and backed up by brilliant levels of help and advice with performance ranked via mystery shopping scores.

The two highly commended outfits – Car Quay and Wilsons of Epsom – both performed well but in the end one firm streaked ahead of its rivals.

This category saw a victory for Snows Motor Group, which has earned significant success at the Used Car Awards over the years.

The south coast-based group has undergone considerable expansion in recent years but remains a family-run business operating at the heart of the communities it serves in southern and south-west England.

The company operates more than 50 franchised car dealerships plus a number of conveniently-located used car centres and standalone approved service facilities.

Reacting to the victory, Tom Price, customer communications director at Snows, said: ‘This is brilliant.

‘I know that the team have put an awful lot of work into growing our used car business and online is a really important thing for us.

‘I think it’s great testament to the work of the team that we have won this tonight. We are delighted.

Bristol Street Motors

Car Quay

Jardine Motors

Snows Motor Group

Wilsons of Epsom

‘Used cars are a real growth area for us and everybody else. I think it’s really really great that we are here tonight.

‘The really important thing for us is that we want to offer an omnichannel journey.

‘Being able to offer that end-to-end online experience coupled with a really really strong offline experience, the important thing is it’s all about the customer and how we support their journey – however they choose to buy a car.’

The win certainly impressed Car Dealer founder James Baggott, who described hailed Snows’ ‘outstanding’ performance in the last 12 months.

He added: ‘In the Used Car Online Sales Experience Award our judges were looking at the detail of the nominated websites’ finance functions, part- exchange facilities and the quality of support offered.

‘Our winner – Snows Motor Group – impressed with a classy website that was backed up by good online support and a cracking mystery shopping score.

‘A huge congratulations to the entire Snows Motor Group team!’

Main image: Tom Price and the Snows team collect their prize from Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer, and Shannon Baker (senior affiliate account manager at Codeweavers).