Snows snaps up Hamble Motors and adds sixth Peugeot showroom to portfolio

South-coast-based Snows Motor Group has snapped up Hamble Motors of Southampton, making it one of the largest Peugeot dealers in the UK.

Snows bought the single-site Hamble Motors, on Bursledon Road, Southampton, for an undisclosed sum, and the deal takes Snows’ portfolio of Peugeot showrooms to six.

The Hamble Motors showroom offers new and used car sales, fleet and Motability sales, along with a workshop and the sale of approved parts.

Dealership staff have already moved over to Snows Motor Group.

Neil McCue, Snows Motor Group’s chief operation officer, said: ‘We are very excited to take on this great business and warmly welcome Hamble Motors staff to Snows.

‘Hamble Motors, like Snows, has a long-established and well-respected name in the region.

‘The addition of the business to the group further demonstrates the ongoing strength of Snows’ partnership with Peugeot. We already represent Peugeot in Basingstoke, Chichester, Newbury, Portsmouth and Romsey.’

He added: ‘This exciting acquisition gives us real benefits of scale across six locations and three counties – Berkshire, Hampshire and West Sussex – which can only be of benefit to our customers.’

Snows turns 60 years old next year and represents 18 brands. Its portfolio includes 50 franchised dealerships, three approved service centres, 12 multi-franchise used car centres, and has 937 staff on its books.

Hamble Motors was established in 1954 and last year made £190,000 profit after tax, according to accounts filed with Companies House.