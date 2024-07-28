Log in

Soft-tops drop to lowest numbers in nearly two decades – CarGurus

  • Brits have smallest selection of convertibles for nearly 20 years
  • Leading carmakers have exited the market in recent times
  • Mazda’s MX-5 is the perennial offering though

Time 7:55 am, July 28, 2024

Car buyers have the smallest selection of convertibles to choose from in nearly 20 years, a new report has said.

Used car buying platform CarGurus revealed a 41% drop in the choice of convertibles since 2005.

The new car market currently has a total of 22 different drop-tops, compared with 37 less than two decades ago.

Currently, 18 of Britain’s 30 most popular car manufacturers no longer offer a convertible in their line-ups.

Within the past 12 months, Lexus, Smart and Audi have dropped their open-top models – the LC, Fortwo Cabrio and TT Roadster.

Meanwhile, the Mazda MX-5 has been on sale in the UK for 35 years, making it the longest-running soft-top on the market, followed by the Jeep Wrangler at 27 years.

Carmakers such as Toyota and Honda haven’t sold a convertible in the UK for as long as 17 years, with the MR2 ceasing production in 2007 and the S2000 in 2009.

However, MG recently introduced its Cyberster EV sports car after a 13-year absence from making a soft-top, bringing the availability of electric convertibles up to four models along with the Fiat 500e Convertible, Abarth 500e Cabrio and Mini Electric Convertible.

Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK, said: ‘Despite consumers having fewer new car convertible models to choose from than at any point in nearly 20 years, the used market does present some significant saving opportunities for those looking for the unique thrill of open-top driving this summer and beyond.’

