South West Nissan Group ditches petrol and diesel company car fleet in favour of EVs

South West Nissan Group has switched its entire fleet of company cars to EVS in a bid to showcase the brand’s range of electrified models.

The dealer group has ditched petrol and diesel powered company vehicles at all of its showrooms in Wellington, Exeter and Barnstable.

Three directors are now using the new Ariya crossover to get around; while 13 other senior managers are running Leaf hatchbacks

Bosses say they saw the change as a way of showcasing the both the Leaf and the Ariya to potential customers, who may be sceptical of making the switch to all-electric motoring.

From a practical fleet management perspective, there are taxation and other economic benefits for both the company and drivers, such as drastically reduced benefit in kind; far lower costs per mile driven; and much smaller maintenance and repair bills.

Matthew Holcombe, group managing director at South West Nissan Group, said: ‘’This switch to electric motoring is a project we have all been incredibly excited about in recent weeks and we are delighted to have completed the transition.

‘The Leaf and the Ariya are tremendous cars – and everything has gone very smoothly with the change-over.

‘Before making this move, we had all gained some experience of electric motoring and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. But we decided the time had come to really go for it.

‘As well as enjoying the many benefits these cars have to offer, we are demonstrating to our customers our complete faith in the technology that powers them.’

Nissan has been one of the forerunners when it comes to EVs and Holcombe says the Ariya is looking set to carry on that tradition.

He added: ‘The Leaf has been a great success story for us over the years but now we’re finding that the Ariya, even though it’s a higher price-point proposition, is taking some Leaf sales.

‘Customers who perhaps might have bought their second or third Leaf are now going into the Ariya. No wonder – it’s a fantastic car!’