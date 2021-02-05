R Symons prides itself on being the UK’s largest supplier of Teslas.

Established in 2010, the EV expert really shone through with its knowledge of emission-free vehicles when our mystery shoppers asked about its stock for this category, sponsored by Mann Island Finance.

Owner Richard Symons told us: ‘We’re very proud to be recognised and commended. Over the years we have innovated how a car selling or buying experience can be.

‘We have refined our team, our methods and our product speciality to ensure great products and customer service in this emerging new segment with electric vehicles.

‘We have always been at the forefront of this with genuine enthusiasm and a modern and flexible approach.’

He added: ‘As a company, it shows that the extraordinary effort all the team here put into their work and customer service is appreciated.

‘It clearly shows and gives us a unique difference to many other used car dealers and the stigma this profession can carry.

‘It gives a great sense of satisfaction to be recognised, commended and distinguished in the competitive and busy environment of used vehicle sales.’

What was it that he thought set his company apart from its competitors?

‘It’s all about the customer experience. I’ve always said we are very different to any other car dealers, and that is because of a genuine enthusiasm, a love of the products and an honest, transparent working ethic.

‘We do everything with pride to the best of our abilities. Our working environment and methods are modern and we are always adapting and evolving, which works for not just us but also our customers.’

And after this triumph, what plans did R Symons have for the future?

‘There are many potential opportunities. Having product knowledge in this specialist field is not something that can be gained overnight, so we’ve always had a competitive edge and always will do.

‘Demand is big but, as always, we do not work to sell ourselves as cheaply as possible but to be the best that is possible.

‘I have been asked many times for franchise opportunities to use my brand but I do not feel that is suitable as I’m very discerning when it comes to the service levels and detailed processes we work to.

‘We’ll just focus on what we do, continue to do it better than anyone else, and enjoy it along the way.’

He also had high praise for the Used Car Awards. ‘They’re a great way to recognise those who are different to “the norm”.

‘Gone are the days of Arthur Daley forecourts with bunting.

‘We’re in a new era, and even a relatively small business like us can set themselves apart, be modern, innovate and give a refreshing new approach to car buying.

‘There is still a stigma with being a “used car dealer” but this shows that running an honest, transparent and customer-focused business can be recognised, appreciated and successful.’

W: rsymons.co.uk

T: 0333 344 8638

