SsangYong adds Ashby and Mann to growing dealer network

Ashby and Mann has been appointed a SsangYong dealer, the Korean car company has announced.

Ashby and Mann, based in Hinkley, Leicestershire, already has Subaru and Mitsubishi franchises, and says it has signed up to SsangYong in respect of Mitsubishi announcing its departure from the UK new car market.

Ben Mangiante, owner and dealer principal at Ashby and Mann, said: ‘Due to Mitsubishi leaving the UK market, we have been looking for a franchise that has the potential to grow and one that shares our ambition and passion to succeed.

‘We have chosen SsangYong Motors as we believe that there is a synergy between our brands, they are progressive with an extremely good product offering – both current, and pipeline.’

Mangiante added: ‘SsangYong shares our families values too – Steve Whyatt, general manager, works alongside my son, Matthew who operates as sales manager, my son-in-law, Richard, who looks after aftersales, and in the accounts team we have my daughter, Laura and wife, Vivienne.

‘Between us, we have a wealth of experience and truly understand the customer journey – we are excited to join the SsangYong family and welcome existing and new customers alike.’

Ashby and Mann was established in June 1987 when Malcolm Ashby, Ben Mangiante and their respective partners purchased Johnson’s Garage, which at the time held the franchises for Volkswagen and Audi.

In April 1989 Mangiante and his wife acquired 100 per cent shares in the business, and decided to go solo with Volkswagen in 1995.

They replaced the VW franchise with Mitsubishi Motors in 2002.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Ashby and Mann to the franchise.

‘Ben and his team run an extremely reputable dealership and provide customers with an excellent service throughout the journey with them.

‘With SsangYong’s product line-up and value for money proposition, we can look forward to great things.’

Last month, the Korean car company welcomed Bicester Motor Company to its franchise.