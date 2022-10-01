Log in

News

SsangYong adds Chipping Sodbury Motor Company to growing network

  • SsangYong brand added to Chipping Sodbury Motor Company’s business
  • Korean firm is in perfect step with local customers, says dealer
  • Family-owned business was established in 1967

Time 8:17 am, October 1, 2022

Chipping Sodbury Motor Company has become the latest dealer to join SsangYong’s network.

The business, which also has a Ford franchise and has authorised Fiat repairer status, is located near the town’s high street.

Dealer principal David Powell said the Korean brand is in perfect step with local customers.

Advert

‘Being based in the rural county of South Gloucestershire, the team at Chipping Sodbury Motor Company were keen to work with a forward-thinking manufacturer that offers a range of models to meet the needs of local customers,’ he said.

‘SsangYong’s multiple award-winning range of SUVs and pick-ups, together with their seven-year warranty, and its reputation as manufacturer that focusses on dealer relations have been key factors in choosing to take on the SsangYong franchise.

‘We look forward to a long and healthy relationship.’

SsangYong Motor UK managing director Kevin Griffin said: ‘Chipping Sodbury Motor Company is yet another fantastic addition to our SsangYong family.

Advert

‘The team there prides itself on delivering consistently high levels of customer service. We look forward to working with the team and wish them every success.’

To celebrate the new franchise, Chipping Sodbury Motor Group said it will be holding a welcome event on October 6.

The business is family owned and was started by Powell’s grandparents in 1967.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190