SsangYong adds Chipping Sodbury Motor Company to growing network

Chipping Sodbury Motor Company has become the latest dealer to join SsangYong’s network.

The business, which also has a Ford franchise and has authorised Fiat repairer status, is located near the town’s high street.

Dealer principal David Powell said the Korean brand is in perfect step with local customers.

‘Being based in the rural county of South Gloucestershire, the team at Chipping Sodbury Motor Company were keen to work with a forward-thinking manufacturer that offers a range of models to meet the needs of local customers,’ he said.

‘SsangYong’s multiple award-winning range of SUVs and pick-ups, together with their seven-year warranty, and its reputation as manufacturer that focusses on dealer relations have been key factors in choosing to take on the SsangYong franchise.

‘We look forward to a long and healthy relationship.’

SsangYong Motor UK managing director Kevin Griffin said: ‘Chipping Sodbury Motor Company is yet another fantastic addition to our SsangYong family.

‘The team there prides itself on delivering consistently high levels of customer service. We look forward to working with the team and wish them every success.’

To celebrate the new franchise, Chipping Sodbury Motor Group said it will be holding a welcome event on October 6.

The business is family owned and was started by Powell’s grandparents in 1967.