Starr performance as Swansway Motor Group reaches £100,000 milestone for circus charity

Swansway Motor Group is celebrating reaching the £100,000 mark in donations to a charity that helps disadvantaged and disabled children.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has partnered with the non-profit organisation Circus Starr for seven years, raising money from the sale of Motability vehicles, with £25 donated per vehicle sold since 2016.

Each donation covers the cost of a ticket for a child and their carer to attend a Circus Starr show, and it’s the first time that an organisation supporting Circus Starr has reached £100,000 in donations.

Swansway and Circus Starr celebrated the milestone achievement at a show hosted at the Swansway Stadium, home of Nantwich Town FC.

Personnel from Swansway head office including group director David Smyth were there, as were staff from Swansway’s Crewe Audi and Crewe Seat dealerships.

Swansway group staff have also gone to shows in Oldham, Stockport, Chester and Wrexham.

Sarah Hall, communications and engagement manager at Circus Starr, said: ‘We are overwhelmed at the support we have received from Swansway Motor Group over the past seven years.

‘To reach such a milestone figure in their donations is something we have never experienced before and we are incredibly grateful for their support.

‘It has been brilliant to celebrate with the Swansway team across the country.

‘We’ve loved having their team at our shows and it was fantastic to celebrate at the Swansway Stadium.’

Smyth added: ‘It’s our pleasure to reach the £100,000 donation mark with Circus Starr and it’s been wonderful to celebrate this milestone achievement together.

‘Over the past few weeks, many of our team members have been able to see first-hand the importance of Circus Starr’s work.’