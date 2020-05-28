Inchcape chief executive Stefan Bomhard has been given thousands of shares as he prepares to leave the global luxury multi-brand automotive distributor and retailer.

He is heading to tobacco giant Imperial Brands, where he’ll become the group CEO.

In the meantime, a notification has been made to the London Stock Exchange today (May 27) about a transaction relating to Bomhard and his discharge of managerial responsibilities.

It states that 96,912 shares were involved in the transaction, comprising 65,884, which Inchcape told Car Dealer Magazine was an exercise of award for a performance share plan, and 31,028 that Inchcape said were sold to cover the tax and National Insurance payable on the 65,884 shares.

This means that Bomhard has been given 34,856 shares. With Inchcape’s stock currently at £5 a share, it puts the combined value at £174,280.

Duncan Tait takes over as Inchcape CEO on July 1.

