Steven Eagell Group to the rescue as training vehicles are provided for firefighters

Steven Eagell Group is helping firefighters with vital training.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has given two vehicles to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to be used by its emergency team, and said it was looking to make it an ongoing partnership, providing more as and when they were needed.

Traffic accidents are among the thousands of call-outs the firefighters deal with each year, where they often have to safely get trapped people out of vehicles using specialist tools and training so they can get urgent and often life-saving medical attention.

The Toyota and Lexus retailer has donated the vehicles to Wheathampstead and Harpenden fire stations to be used to simulate the incidents, with the simulations taking place either by using dummies or with firefighters acting as victims needing medical care.

Jamie Eagell, commercial director at Steven Eagell Group, said: ‘The firefighters working for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service risk their lives each and every day to protect and serve their local community.

‘We’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to donate vehicles to be used as part of their road traffic collision training, and we hope they will be beneficial in ensuring the training is as realistic as possible to develop the skills and experience required to respond to real-life emergency scenarios.’

Ian Youngs, station commander (on-call support) for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: ‘Both Wheathampstead and Harpenden fire stations provide cover to their local community 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, thanks to our highly trained team of on-call firefighters.

‘We’re grateful to Steven Eagell Group for donating these vehicles to be used as part of our road traffic collision training.

‘Simulating road traffic incidents is an important aspect of the training our on-call firefighters receive to enable us to best serve and safeguard our local community.’

Pictured at top are Steven Eagell representatives with firefighters at the Wheathampstead station