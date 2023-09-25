Cox Automotive European appoints Stuart Perham as new chief information officer

Cox Automotive Europe has confirmed the appointment of Stuart Perham as its new chief information officer.

Perham brings a wealth of experience and has held the role of chief technology and information officer at Rivus Fleet Solutions since 2021.

Prior to taking on that position, he worked in key leadership roles within the technology teams at Kia Europe, Inchcape Fleet Solutions and BCA Marketplace.

His new position will see him report directly to Mitch Gersten, chief information officer for Cox Automotive Global, while also working closely with Martin Forbes, president of Cox Automotive International.

As part of his new role, Perham will also join Cox Automotive’s European leadership team, which is led by Forbes.

Commenting on his appointment, Perham said: ‘I have spent most of my career in automotive and Cox Automotive is one of those businesses I’ve always had my eye on.

It is one of the global giants of the automotive sector and partner to most major manufacturers, fleet operators and retailers.

‘As well as providing some of the sector’s leading software solutions, technology touches every aspect of the business and is playing an ever increasingly important role in service delivery.

‘Plus, there are tremendous opportunities around the data we capture. I’m very happy to be here and looking forward to making my mark.’

Martin Forbes added: ‘As we continue to evolve and transform our digital capabilities, products and services, it’s essential we have a proven, visionary and experienced leader at the helm.

‘Stuart has extensive experience in leading large technology teams, change management, software development, and commercialising digital and data services.

‘He is a fantastic addition to our European leadership team and I’m excited about where he will take our business in the coming months and years.’