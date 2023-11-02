Stuart Whittle appointed CFO at Hippo Motor Group as outfit revs up expansion plans

Hippo Motor Group has confirmed the appointment of a new chief financial officer as the firm looks to execute its ambitious expansion plans.

The job has gone to Stuart Whittle, who brings more than two decades of experience at firms including Close Motor Finance, LSL Property Services and Leeds Building Society.

The appointment will see Whittle take over responsibility for leading the group’s finance team, as well as ‘creating a digitally focussed growth strategy’ for the business’ three brands.

Director Tom Preston said: ‘We have enjoyed phenomenal growth over the past few years through investment in our team, technology, and state-of-the-art facilities.

‘This year alone we have increased our team by 50 per cent and purchased new sites, so we are now geared up ready to hit our targets in the coming years.

‘In order to maintain our competitive edge in a busy sector it is vital that we have a robust finance leader and we are confident we have that in Stuart, who will be a real asset not just for Hippo but also for our own lending arm Oasis Motor Finance.

‘Hippo is a business which prides itself on customer service excellence, so our people are our most important asset. Stuart has the experience to deliver a strong finance future as well as the skillset and qualities to lead his team and help them thrive.’

Reacting to his appointment, Whittle added: ‘Hippo is a dynamic business and Tom has a clear vision of its future place within the market and how we get there.

‘I am delighted to join the team at this crucial chapter in the Hippo journey and can’t wait to get stuck into the role.’

The news is the latest step in the Blackburn-based outfit’s rapid growth across the country.

The firm, which currently boasts 300 staff and sells over 10,000 cars per year, comprises three businesses – Hippo Leasing, Caruno and Hippo Approved, recently rebranded from Hippo Prestige.

Car Dealer reported earlier this year that the outfit had won approval for a 321-vehicle showroom at a former paper mill in Lower Darwen, just outside Blackburn.

The business also has offices in Blackburn itself, as well as Manchester and Luton, with further expansion in Derby and Corby coming soon.