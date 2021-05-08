Log in
Subaru reveals pricing and spec of new Outback

  • Manufacturer says off-road estate is the safest Outback ever
  • Engine has been 90 per cent redesigned
  • Prices to start from £33,995, going up to £39,495

Subaru says its new Outback will cost from £33,995 when it goes on sale later this month.

The manufacturer is also hailing it as the ‘safest Outback ever built’ courtesy of its ‘world-class, advanced safety technologies’.

Standard across the range is Subaru’s EyeSight technology, with advanced cameras giving collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and pre-collision braking.

New to the off-road estate is a driver monitoring system that can let the driver know when it senses they’re tired, plus automatic braking to avoid collisions while reversing.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine is said to have been 90 per cent redesigned, and is mated to a CVT gearbox plus permanent symmetrical all-wheel drive.

Space inside has been increased for those with active lifestyles, with the windows and windscreen moved outwards to maximise the cabin, while the car is now longer as well to help increase cargo space to 522 litres.

Subaru Outback interior

Inside the new Subaru Outback

The interior has also been given a major redesign, with a new 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system including sat nav and voice control.

Better engine and enhanced driver modes make the new Outback more capable off road as well, plus it has 213mm ground clearance.

Meanwhile, for those who like to tow, there’s a 2,000kg braked or 750kg unbraked towing capacity.

The new Outback will go on sale from May 27, with prices starting at £33,995 for the Limited trim, rising to £37,995 for the Field and £39,495 for the Touring.

Darren Cassey

Darren is a staff writer for Car Dealer parent company Blackball Media. He has been writing about cars for eight years and tests all the latest models on sale, with previous experience at Car Throttle and DriveTribe.

