Supercar dealer Romans International has delivery-mileage Ferrari and Maserati ‘twins’ for sale

Romans International is selling two iconic supercars from the 2000s that are regarded as twins.

The Enzo Ferrari and Maserati MC12, which are from a UK collection, were connected from their conception.

The Banstead-based showroom said they are in ‘as-new’ condition with only delivery mileage and have almost doubled in value over the past five years.

Maserati’s MC12 was regarded as a twin to the Enzo Ferrari to mark Maserati’s return to racing after a 37-year hiatus.

It was limited to 50 road-legal units, making it a rare gem – even more so than the Enzo, with which it shares many components.

The MC12’s Enzo-derived heart includes the potent F140B V12 engine and groundbreaking ‘F1 gearbox’.

Not only that but its redesigned carbon-fibre bodywork, which was honed in wind tunnels, gives it a unique aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the Enzo Ferrari, named after the marque’s founder, was a hallmark of early 21st-century automotive design and engineering.

Enjoying Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher’s insights in its DNA, said Romans, its newly minted 6.0L V12 engine allowed it to zip from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds.

It had a production run of just 400 units – with one even specially crafted for Pope John Paul II.

Romans said: ‘These two automotive masterpieces share more than just a familial bond under the Fiat umbrella.

‘They represent a rare convergence of racing heritage, engineering excellence and aesthetic allure, as well as a significant investment opportunity.’

Director Tom Jaconelli added: ‘The sale of these cars is not merely a transaction but the next evolution of their journey as historically important collectible cars.

‘Whether for the discerning enthusiast or the visionary investor, the Maserati MC12 and Ferrari Enzo are not merely cars, but artistry and history on wheels, each bearing the legacy and the pinnacle of contemporary technology of two of the most emotive automotive brands in the world.’

The prices are available upon application.

