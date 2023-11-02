Used Car Awards 2023: Only a few tables left so make sure you’ve got yours for the big night!

Have you got your table for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards yet?

The glitzy event – being hosted by Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 27 – is almost sold out.

Just a few tables are left now, so don’t miss your chance of being there on the big night!

You can avoid disappointment by contacting our sales team to snap up your table now.

Brewer said: ‘Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards are a blast – I always look forward to them, and I know what a kick people get out of being there.

‘Don’t miss out on THE party event of the used car calendar, folks! Make sure you grab a table, because it’s on course to be another sell-out very soon.’

Car Dealer revealed the awards shortlist on October 23 and our judging panel are using the next few weeks to conduct their final checks on the businesses and people lined up to win.

All those shortlisted are advised to book their places at the event quickly.

For table bookings, please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event, which is black-tie, includes a three-course dinner plus unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino.

Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist

Here’s who’s in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:

Craig Applegate, Carite

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

BS Motors

Carite

Grimsdyke Service Station

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Thame Cars

ERLS Vehicles

EV Experts

Go Green Autos

R Symons

The Electric Vehicle Company

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Car Quay

Romans International

SUV Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Premier GT

R Symons

Romans International

Wisely Automotive

Beck Evans

Crompton Way Motors

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Pershore Motor Group

Bristol Street Motors

Car Quay

Jardine Motors

Snows Motor Group

Wilsons of Epsom

Alexanders Prestige

Fratelli

Phantom Motor Company

Redline Specialist Cars

Romans International

Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors

Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva

Jay Manek, Mercland

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales

Alex Carroll, AutoSportiva

Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

CarBrothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

GKS of Ivybridge

Mount Vernon Motors

Redrose Cars

Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

Browns Car Company

Pine Lodge Cars

Sidegate Motors

Thame Cars

Alexanders Prestige

Porsche Centre Leeds

Pro Drive Cars

Quality Cars and Commercials

Silverleaf Sports & Prestige

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

JL Vans

Loads of Vans

VanStar Wakefield

Jardine Motor Group

Mazda UK

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner Group

TrustFord

Small Car

Mid-Sized Car

Large Car

Sports Car

AFV

Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

No nominations list revealed

Audi

BMW

Ford

Toyota

Volkswagen

Biggleswade Car Sales

Car Plug MCR

We Love Car Group

Whizz Autos

Wink Cars

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

CarShop

Fords of Winsford

Alyn Brewis

Grashion Automotive Solutions

Grimsdyke Car Sales

Thame Cars

The Premium Car Collection

ASK Motors

Mount Vernon Motors

Optimum Vehicles

Plympton Car Sales

Rangebrook

Car Quay

Pershore Motor Group

Phantom Motor Company

Saxton 4×4

Tenby Car Supermarket

Snows Group

Steven Eagell Group

Swansway Motor Group

TrustFord

Wilsons

No nominations list revealed

No nominations list revealed

Pictured at top is a scene from last year’s Used Car Awards