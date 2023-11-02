Used Car Awards 2023: Only a few tables left so make sure you’ve got yours for the big night!

Have you got your table for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards yet?
The glitzy event – being hosted by Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 27 – is almost sold out.
Just a few tables are left now, so don’t miss your chance of being there on the big night!
You can avoid disappointment by contacting our sales team to snap up your table now.
Brewer said: ‘Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards are a blast – I always look forward to them, and I know what a kick people get out of being there.
‘Don’t miss out on THE party event of the used car calendar, folks! Make sure you grab a table, because it’s on course to be another sell-out very soon.’
Car Dealer revealed the awards shortlist on October 23 and our judging panel are using the next few weeks to conduct their final checks on the businesses and people lined up to win.
All those shortlisted are advised to book their places at the event quickly.
For table bookings, please email [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event, which is black-tie, includes a three-course dinner plus unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after-dinner fun casino.
Used Car Awards 2023 Shortlist
Here’s who’s in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:
Craig Applegate, Carite
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Sean Kelly, Vines Group
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
BS Motors
Carite
Grimsdyke Service Station
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Thame Cars
ERLS Vehicles
EV Experts
Go Green Autos
R Symons
The Electric Vehicle Company
Acklam Car Centre
Amari Supercars
Car Quay
Romans International
SUV Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Premier GT
R Symons
Romans International
Wisely Automotive
Beck Evans
Crompton Way Motors
Fords of Winsford
Frosts Cars
Pershore Motor Group
Bristol Street Motors
Car Quay
Jardine Motors
Snows Motor Group
Wilsons of Epsom
Alexanders Prestige
Fratelli
Phantom Motor Company
Redline Specialist Cars
Romans International
Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors
Will Lee-Kemp, AutoSportiva
Jay Manek, Mercland
Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales
Alex Carroll, AutoSportiva
Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford
CarBrothers NI
Crompton Way Motors
GKS of Ivybridge
Mount Vernon Motors
Redrose Cars
Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill
Browns Car Company
Pine Lodge Cars
Sidegate Motors
Thame Cars
Alexanders Prestige
Porsche Centre Leeds
Pro Drive Cars
Quality Cars and Commercials
Silverleaf Sports & Prestige
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
JL Vans
Loads of Vans
VanStar Wakefield
Jardine Motor Group
Mazda UK
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner Group
TrustFord
Small Car
Mid-Sized Car
Large Car
Sports Car
AFV
Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
No nominations list revealed
Audi
BMW
Ford
Toyota
Volkswagen
Biggleswade Car Sales
Car Plug MCR
We Love Car Group
Whizz Autos
Wink Cars
Big Motoring World
Car Planet
Carbase
CarShop
Fords of Winsford
Alyn Brewis
Grashion Automotive Solutions
Grimsdyke Car Sales
Thame Cars
The Premium Car Collection
ASK Motors
Mount Vernon Motors
Optimum Vehicles
Plympton Car Sales
Rangebrook
Car Quay
Pershore Motor Group
Phantom Motor Company
Saxton 4×4
Tenby Car Supermarket
Snows Group
Steven Eagell Group
Swansway Motor Group
TrustFord
Wilsons
No nominations list revealed
No nominations list revealed
Pictured at top is a scene from last year’s Used Car Awards