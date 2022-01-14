Survey shows 90 per cent of staff enjoy working for Vertu

Over 90 per cent of employees at Vertu enjoy working for the dealer group, a new survey of staff has shown.

The firm polled over 85 per cent of its workforce in its 2021 Colleague Satisfaction Survey, in order to gauge the mood.

The results showed that 99 per cent of workers understood how what they do can have a positive impact on the company.

It was also shown that 85.3 per cent of respondents would recommend the dealer group as a great place to work to others.

Furthermore, 98 per cent said they knew the company’s vision and understand its objectives.

Finally, 98 per cent knew its values and 94 per cent believed managers act in accordance with them.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘We are currently recruiting new technicians who can rest assured that the company is a great place to work.

‘They can also be safe in the knowledge that with our investment in their personal and professional training and development, we can provide them with excellent career prospects too.

‘It is very reassuring to learn that colleagues across the Group hold the business, and their place in it, in such high regard. Year on year, the results have improved, and this reflects our commitment to delivering on our promises to colleagues.

‘We place a high value on talent, drive, energy, attitude and character. Colleagues with these attributes have the opportunity to build a fantastic career and we are always on the lookout for more talented people to join us across a range of disciplines.’