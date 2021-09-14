SUVs remain most desirable vehicles but EVs rise to all-time high, Aston Barclay finds

SUVs remain the most desirable vehicles for motorists but EVs have risen to their highest ever level, new research by auction group Aston Barclay has revealed.

The firm’s desirability index helps buyers make the best possible decisions when picking their latest stock from auction.

It takes into account three key metrics – web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Topping the desirability index for September was the Audi Q7, which replaces last month’s winner – the Lexus CT – which does not feature in the top 25.

Overall, 20 per cent of the top 25 places were taken up by premium SUVs.

The increasing desire for used EVs and hybrids raised the bar in September with the Tesla Model 3, Toyota Prius, Hyundai IONIQ and the Lexus RX all featuring.

It is the largest number of low and zero emission used cars that have appeared in the index since its inception.

A number of mid-sized hatchbacks also appeared in the list for the first time reinforcing the demand for lower price family cars such as the Toyota Auris, MG3 and Citroen DS5 in the index.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer said: ‘Our latest index highlights the continued desire for premium SUVs in the used car market and it was good to witness the growing demand for hybrid and zero-emission used cars in September as more consumers consider moving away from petrol and diesels for the first time.

‘With the extended new car lead times currently facing the industry consumers have switched their focus to the premium used car market. Dealers continue to compete for the same stock to satisfy consumer demand which is fuelling price rises in the market.’

Aston Barclay’s top ten most desirable cars

Audi Q7

Desirability score: 7.8

Volvo V60

Desirability score: 6.6

Toyota Land Cruiser

Desirability score: 6.1

Seat Alhambra

Desirability score: 6.0

Mercedes CLC

Desirability score: 5.9

Peugeot 508

Desirability score: 5.8

Jaguar XJ

Desirability score: 5.7

BMW 6 Series

Desirability score: 5.6

Toyota Auris

Desirability score: 5.6

BMW X5

Desirability score: 5.5