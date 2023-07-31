Suzuki extends long-standing sponsorship deal with MK Dons FC

Suzuki has extended its long-standing partnership with MK Dons as it looks to cement its community roots in Milton Keynes.

The Japanese brand has held it main office in the city for the past 18 years, arriving less than a year after the football club, which controversially arrived from Wimbledon in 2004.

In the years since, the two parties have worked closely together, with Suzuki becoming the title sponsor of the club in 2014.

The latest extension means the deal will now run until the end of the 2026/27 season with the club’s shirt’s continuing to carry the Suzuki badge. There will also be extensive Suzuki branding around Stadium MK.

In addition, the carmaker has maintained its investment into MK Dons’ community initiatives, which embraces the many inclusion and disability activities run by the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET).

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: ‘Not only will it be fantastic to see the globally recognised Suzuki logo remain on the first-team shirts, I’m also thrilled that they will be able to continue their excellent work in the Milton Keynes community alongside the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

‘Suzuki are a credit to our city and we’re extremely proud to have this association with them.

‘It’s a privilege for us to work alongside a company who are at the top of their game, who care so much about our Football Club and Milton Keynes.’

The upcoming season will see MK Dons look to gain promotion back to League 1 after being relegated from the third tier of English football last time out.

Takanori Suzuki, managing director of Suzuki GB PLC, added: ‘Our long-established sponsorship of MK Dons has once again proved a successful and mutually beneficial partnership.

‘Continuing as Title sponsor for another three years provides a solid foundation on which to further our relationship with the club and maintain the support of the renowned and invaluable work of MK Dons in the surrounding community.

‘As a global brand we are delighted to announce our further extension of sponsorship; as well as reaching out to people outside our business, we also see it as a great way of building pride, unity, and engagement with our head office employees, many of whom are actively involved as volunteers at various MK Dons and SET events throughout the year.

‘Suzuki has been based in Milton Keynes for 18 years and we are very proud to be part of the area’s successful commercial sector.’