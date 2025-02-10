Suzuki to slash UK dealer network as bosses blame impact of ZEV mandate targets

Suzuki is to slash the size of its UK dealer network with bosses pointing the finger of blame at the impact of the ZEV mandate.

Car Dealer has learned that the Japanese brand is to close around 30 sites across the country, taking its network from 129 to roughly 100.

Affected retailers were made aware of the decision throughout January, with new UK boss David Kateley, personally calling every dealer to be impacted.

The vast majority of those to be cut off have been offered the chance to stay on as licensed repair centres as Suzuki looks to soften the blow the best it can.

Insiders tipped Car Dealer off to the plans at the end of last week and Suzuki confirmed the closures when approached.

A spokesman for the brand said it has carried out a ‘representation revision’ due to the ‘implementation of the ZEV mandate regulation’.

Suzuki recently launched its first UK EV – the e Vitara – having only avoided ZEV mandate fines last year due to ‘flexibilities’ within the regulations.

Confirming the closures, a spokesman for Suzuki told Car Dealer: ‘As Suzuki GB approaches a new era later this year with the introduction of the first electric powered model to its range as well as implementation of the ZEV mandate regulation, a representation revision of its new car dealer network size was deemed necessary for the future.

‘Suzuki currently has 129 new car dealers in the UK and the representation plan will eventually reduce this.

‘Affected dealers were notified during January and the majority of those have been offered the option of becoming an Authorised Repairer for the brand to support Suzuki’s campaign to further improve its customer retention and increase its vehicle parc by 25%.’

The exact timetable has not yet been announced but Suzuki is currently working to reduce the impact on customers.

Bosses say that the restructure follows ‘considerable research’ and motorists will still be able to access a Suzuki dealer ‘within a reasonable travelling distance.’

‘Considerable research has been undertaken to ensure that following the revision of its network size, existing and prospective customers will still be well within a reasonable travelling distance of their dealer, in many cases adding less than 10 minutes journey time,’ the spokesman added.

‘Since mid-2023, customer retention has improved considerably with the introduction of up to seven years / 100,000 miles warranty which, most importantly, is offered free of charge to customers at each annual service.’