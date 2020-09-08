SW Car Supermarket Group has launched a campaign that will see it give £500 to a good cause every three months.

Its ‘Share With’ initiative is designed to support charity and community groups in Peterborough, where it has two used car showrooms.

Anton Khan, founder and CEO of the SW Group, said: ‘Supporting charities and groups within the local community is tremendously important to us.

‘As a business that invests in and employs people from within the local area, it’s only right that we give back where we can. Trust me, you never know when things could change and you may need a helping hand.’

Group operations manager John Marshall added: ‘Putting back into the local community is very important to us. Life can be all “take take take”, but you have to give something back.

‘We’re going to be running the campaign every quarter, so £500 could really help to make someone else’s life a little more comfortable.’

To apply for a Share With grant, organisations should email partnerships@swcarsupermarket.uk by midday on September 19, describing themselves and how the money will make a difference.

The recipient of the first £500 grant will be contacted on September 28, with an online announcement following.

