Swansea Volvo dealership reopens to the public after extensive £2m refurbishment

A Swansea Volvo dealership has opened to the public after undergoing an extensive £2m refurbishment.

The refurbishment project at F R F Volvo got underway in October 2019 but was plagued by delays, largely due to the pandemic.

Now, two years later, the work is finally complete and the doors to the state-of-the-art facilities have been thrown open.

The new space features a stylish lounge area complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, which allows visitors to relax in the lounge with Swedish cakes and coffee or carry on working with free wifi.

On the outside, large exterior and interior glazing creates a seamless transition between the showroom and workshops, allowing customers to see all vehicle activities from – what feels like – the comfort of their living room.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom features eight EV charging points with 1,200kw for direct fast charging, designed to cater for its expanding range of new and used electric vehicles.

The retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics, which have been removed from the showroom completely.

John Radcliffe, retailer principal at F R F Volvo, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the refurbishment of our site, not least because this impressive development reflects our commitment to improving customer experiences and efficiency.

‘After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom that puts electrification at the forefront of our approach, with eight and an ultra-modern interior, the future of motoring has certainly arrived at F R F Volvo.

‘We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee and a mince pie, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.’

As well as the shiny new showroom, F R F Volvo is set to halve waiting times by offering a new, streamlined service to customers.

The new Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out.

Two technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for the service to be carried out.