Swansway Motor Group donates £8,000 to foodbanks as part of charity ‘refresh’

Swansway Motor Group has donated a whopping £8,000 to various foodbanks so far this year as it looks to ‘refresh’ its approach to charitable causes.

The dealer group has made it a key aim to help support families and children impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis and teamed up with a number of foodbanks as result.

The firm has been working closely with Urban Outreach Bolton, Carlisle Foodbank, Blacon Beacon (Chester), St Paul’s Pantry (Crewe), Sandbach Foodbank, Reach Out to the Community (Oldham), Chelwood Foodbank Plus (Stockport), Stoke-on-Trent Foodbank and Wrexham Foodbank.

Representatives from Swansway have spoken to every foodbank to find out more about their individual needs and tailor donations accordingly.

So far, the food and money donated by the Crewe-based outfit totals £8,000.

Among the sites receiving help has been St Paul’s Pantry in Crewe, which saw a 61 per cent increase in people needing crisis food in September.

Elsewhere, Stoke-on-Trent Foodbank, located in Blurton, says it is currently feeding an average of 1,500 people every month.

A representative from Urban Outreach Bolton added: ‘We are so grateful to Swansway Motor Group for this generous donation which will help us buy much-needed supplies for our food parcels.

‘Over the pandemic, we saw a huge increase in demand which slowed down as restrictions eased. With the cost of living crisis hitting so many people across Bolton, we are already seeing an increase in demand for immediate food support.

‘We are anticipating this to increase as the weeks go by over winter. We couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of so many. Thank you so much for being a part of supporting people in Bolton.’

David Smyth, a director at Swansway Motor Group said: ‘As part of our ongoing charity efforts, it’s crucial to us all at Swansway Motor Group that we do our best to support families in need.

‘Our hope is that this donation can play a part in easing some of the uncertainty the coming months may bring to local families and provide a helping hand to the fantastic organisations who provide this service.’

Pictured: Sanbach Foodbank